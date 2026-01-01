hamburger icon
Hyundai Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

13.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage17.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Prices

The Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹13.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Mileage

All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Colours

The Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Engine and Transmission

The Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Specs & Features

The Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT has Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.

Hyundai Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Price

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,73,400
RTO
1,58,675
Insurance
57,207
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,782
EMI@29,872/mo
Hyundai Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
U2 1.5-litre CRDi
Driving Range
805.5 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
TFT
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
EMI26,885 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,50,803
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,50,803
Interest Amount
3,62,275
Payable Amount
16,13,078

Hyundai Venue other Variants

Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Venue HX 4 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,900
RTO
74,293
Insurance
46,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,467
EMI@21,740/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,900
RTO
74,293
Insurance
46,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,467
EMI@21,740/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,34,900
RTO
77,443
Insurance
48,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,61,273
EMI@22,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT

₹11.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,900
RTO
97,741
Insurance
50,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,28,227
EMI@24,250/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹11.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,89,400
RTO
81,258
Insurance
43,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,14,851
EMI@23,962/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,42,900
RTO
1,16,290
Insurance
52,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,12,094
EMI@26,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹12.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,60,900
RTO
1,18,090
Insurance
53,067
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,32,557
EMI@26,492/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,78,900
RTO
1,46,862
Insurance
53,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,79,991
EMI@27,512/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,80,400
RTO
1,20,040
Insurance
53,784
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,54,724
EMI@26,969/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹12.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,81,900
RTO
1,20,190
Insurance
46,935
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,49,525
EMI@26,857/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹12.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,400
RTO
1,21,840
Insurance
54,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,75,187
EMI@27,409/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,90,700
RTO
1,31,070
Insurance
50,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,73,019
EMI@29,512/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,07,800
RTO
1,32,780
Insurance
51,348
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,92,428
EMI@29,929/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo MT Petrol Dual Tone

₹13.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,08,700
RTO
1,32,870
Insurance
51,380
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,93,450
EMI@29,951/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,25,800
RTO
1,34,580
Insurance
51,979
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,12,859
EMI@30,368/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,61,100
RTO
1,69,638
Insurance
60,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,673
EMI@32,062/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT Dual Tone

₹15.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,100
RTO
1,71,888
Insurance
61,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,12,585
EMI@32,511/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,94,700
RTO
1,41,470
Insurance
54,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,064
EMI@32,049/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,12,700
RTO
1,43,270
Insurance
55,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,11,495
EMI@32,488/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,56,200
RTO
1,57,620
Insurance
60,056
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,74,376
EMI@35,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹16.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,200
RTO
1,59,420
Insurance
60,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,807
EMI@36,428/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT

₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,51,100
RTO
2,09,888
Insurance
71,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,32,595
EMI@39,390/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,69,100
RTO
2,12,138
Insurance
71,770
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,53,508
EMI@39,839/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

