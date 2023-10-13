Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Exter on road price in Rewari starts from Rs. 6.71 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.47 Lakhs in Rewari.
The lowest price model is
Hyundai Exter on road price in Rewari starts from Rs. 6.71 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Exter top variant goes up to Rs. 8.47 Lakhs in Rewari.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT.
Visit your nearest
Hyundai Exter dealers and showrooms in Rewari for best offers.
Hyundai Exter on road price breakup in Rewari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Exter is mainly compared to Tata Punch which starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs in Rewari, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 6.79 Lakhs in Rewari and Nissan Magnite starting at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs in Rewari.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT ₹ 6.71 Lakhs Hyundai Exter EX (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 7.17 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S 1.2 MT ₹ 8.31 Lakhs Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT ₹ 8.47 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price