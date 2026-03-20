2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at 5.79 lakh with design and tech upgrades

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹5.79 lakh and going all the way to ₹9.41 lakh (both ex-showroom). The sub-4m crossover brings a range of updates, including a revised exterior design with more colour schemes, a revamped interior with new features and an enhanced safety suite. With the latest changes, Hyundai aims to renew the Exter’s appeal in the highly competitive sub-4m segment as it heads into the new model year.

Bookings are open on the website and across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of ₹11,000.

Design revisions bring a bolder road presence

The sub-4m crossover now gets a bolder exterior with revised bumpers, new alloys and fresh colour options

The new Exter looks bolder than ever with its revised styling, featuring a wider front fascia with a new centre garnish. The front and rear bumpers have been tweaked for a louder on-road presence, while the black radiator grille has been redesigned with a new mesh pattern for a fresher look. The lighting signature remains unchanged, and the bold Exter lettering moves up into the slim black trim housing the LED headlamps.

Rearwards, the Exter facelift puts on new C-pillar and tailgate garnish, while the silhouette grows sportier with a distinctive wing-type roof spoiler

The side profile is largely identical to that of the outgoing model but looks sportier with key changes. The facelifted Exter rides on new 15-inch diamond-cut alloys. The wheels are housed in prominent arches with more assertive cladding, giving the crossover a tougher edge. The overall silhouette is complemented by bridge-type roof rails, and there is a new wing-type roof spoiler. Rearwards, you get a new tailgate and C-pillar garnish to keep things fresh.

The facelift further adds two new schemes to the colour palette, namely Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte.

Interiors grow more premium with new themes and features

While the interior layout remains unchanged, the Exter facelift adds a dual-tone cabin theme, alongside a new D-cut steering wheel and metal pedals

Stepping inside reveals that while the overall layout has been carried over, the 2026 Exter’s cabin grows more upmarket and stays in line with the evolving segment standards. The interiors are upholstered in a new dual-tone Navy and Grey interior theme, and the layered dashboard gets a new 3D carbon pattern finish, setting it apart from stablemates such as the Grand i10 Aura.

The driver gets to enjoy a sportier D-cut steering wheel, a folding armrest, as well as new metal pedals for a premium appeal. But that’s not all, as Hyundai has made creature comforts such as driver seat height adjustment and adjustable rear headrests standard across all variants in the 2026 Exter facelift lineup.

The Exter facelift also brings a segment-first dashcam for added safety reassurance when on the move

On the tech front, there’s more on the table with the first-in-segment dashcam bringing a higher level of reassurance when on the go. The infotainment touchscreen and digital cluster have been carried over from the outgoing model, and the car features wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear occupants get Type-C USB ports, while users are treated to a broader range of Bluelink connected car tech.

Enhanced safety suite

The standard safety suite is enahnced with 6 airbags, ESC, and hill-start assist being made standard across the range

Hyundai claims the new Exter comes with more than 45 advanced safety features, including 30 standard features across the range. 6 airbags are now available on all variants, alongside electronic stability control and hill-start assist.

Also Read : 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift launched at ₹10.98 lakh

Powertrains unchanged

The 2026 Exter facelift continues with its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that also forms the base for dual-cylinder CNG variants

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift continues to derive its power from the 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque through a manual gearbox or an AMT with paddle shifters. Dual-cylinder CNG variants remain on the table and add an underbody spare tyre as standard to preserve the 225 litres of cargo space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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