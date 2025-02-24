HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMW M4 Competition Front Left Side

BMW M4 Competition

Launched in May 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹1.53 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
M4 Competition Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2989.0 - 2999.0 cc

M4 Competition: 2993.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.27 kmpl

M4 Competition: 9.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 401.98 bhp

M4 Competition: 503.0 bhp

About BMW M4 Competition

Latest Update

  • BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at ₹1.53 crore
  • Gen 6 batteries on BMW EVs promise to muscle out competition. Here's how

    • BMW M4 Competition Price:

    BMW M4 Competition is priced at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).     ...Read More
    BMW M4 Competition
    Porsche 718
    Front Left Side
    BMW M4 Competition Variants
    BMW M4 Competition price starts at ₹ 1.53 Cr .
    1 Variant Available
    M xDrive₹1.53 Cr*
    2993 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BMW M4 Competition Images

    1 images
    BMW M4 Competition Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCoupe
    Mileage9.7 kmpl
    Engine2993 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed250
    BMW M4 Competition comparison with similar cars

    BMW M4 Competition
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    Porsche 718
    Maserati Grecale
    Land Rover Defender
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Cayenne
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Porsche Macan EV
    ₹1.53 Cr*
    ₹1.35 Cr*
    ₹85.46 Lakhs*
    ₹1.31 Cr*
    ₹1.04 Cr*
    ₹96.05 Lakhs*
    ₹1.27 Cr*
    ₹1.32 Cr*
    ₹1.64 Cr*
    ₹1.41 Cr*
    ₹1.22 Cr*
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    8
    Power
    503 bhp
    Power
    542 bhp
    Power
    414 bhp
    Power
    523 bhp
    Power
    626 bhp
    Power
    434 bhp
    Power
    550 bhp
    Power
    362 bhp
    Power
    345 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    420 Nm
    Torque
    620 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    550 Nm
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    700 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Length
    4794 mm
    Length
    4939
    Length
    4456
    Length
    4859 mm
    Length
    5018 mm
    Length
    4726 mm
    Length
    4926
    Length
    5209 mm
    Length
    4946 mm
    Length
    4863 mm
    Length
    -
    Height
    1393 mm
    Height
    1653
    Height
    1269
    Height
    1659 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1596 mm
    Height
    1673
    Height
    1823 mm
    Height
    1820 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    -
    Width
    1887 mm
    Width
    1989
    Width
    1801
    Width
    1979 mm
    Width
    2173 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    Width
    1983
    Width
    2157 mm
    Width
    2047 mm
    Width
    2141 mm
    Width
    2152 mm
    Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.7
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    12.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    440 litres
    Boot Space
    600
    Boot Space
    270
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Boot Space
    745
    Boot Space
    493 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    BMW M4 Competition Mileage

    BMW M4 Competition in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M4 Competition's petrol variant is 9.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M4 Competition M xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    M xDrive
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    9.7 kmpl

    BMW Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Deutsche Motoren
    B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9990804690
    Infinity Cars
    C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
    +91 - 8298298290
    Popular BMW Cars

    • BMW X7
      1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    • BMW XM
      2.6 Cr*

    • BMW X1
      50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

    • BMW Z4
      90.9 Lakhs*

    • BMW X5
      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    BMW M4 Competition EMI

    Select Variant:
    M xDrive
    250 Kmph | 576 Km
    ₹ 1.53 Cr*
    Select Variant
    M xDrive
    250 Kmph | 576 Km
    ₹1.53 Cr*
    EMI ₹272851.61/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    BMW M4 Competition User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    High speed and excellent for drifting
    The best car for drifting and racing! It?s also a great car for family trips and hanging out with friends. This is my all-time favorite carBy: Raj (Feb 24, 2025)
    Read Full Review

