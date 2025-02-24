Launched in May 2024
Category Average: 2989.0 - 2999.0 cc
M4 Competition: 2993.0 cc
Category Average: 10.27 kmpl
M4 Competition: 9.7 kmpl
Category Average: 401.98 bhp
M4 Competition: 503.0 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|Engine
|2993 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|250
BMW M4 Competition
₹1.53 Cr*
₹1.35 Cr*
₹85.46 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Cr*
₹1.04 Cr*
₹96.05 Lakhs*
₹1.27 Cr*
₹1.32 Cr*
₹1.64 Cr*
₹1.41 Cr*
₹1.22 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
10
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
9
Airbags
8
Power
503 bhp
Power
542 bhp
Power
414 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
434 bhp
Power
550 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
345 bhp
Power
-
Power
-
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
420 Nm
Torque
620 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
700 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Length
4794 mm
Length
4939
Length
4456
Length
4859 mm
Length
5018 mm
Length
4726 mm
Length
4926
Length
5209 mm
Length
4946 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
-
Height
1393 mm
Height
1653
Height
1269
Height
1659 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1596 mm
Height
1673
Height
1823 mm
Height
1820 mm
Height
1685 mm
Height
-
Width
1887 mm
Width
1989
Width
1801
Width
1979 mm
Width
2173 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
1983
Width
2157 mm
Width
2047 mm
Width
2141 mm
Width
2152 mm
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.7
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
12.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
600
Boot Space
270
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
745
Boot Space
493 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Popular BMW Cars
*Expected price
*Expected price
