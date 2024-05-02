HT Auto
BMW M4 Competition Front Left Side
1/1

BMW M4 Competition Specifications

BMW M4 Competition is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,53,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2993 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. BMW M4 Competition mileage is 9.7 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.53 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

BMW M4 Competition Specs

BMW M4 Competition comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The M4 ...Read More

BMW M4 Competition Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
M xDrive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
576 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20
Length
4794 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Wheelbase
2857 mm
Kerb Weight
1725 kg
Height
1393 mm
Width
1887 mm
Bootspace
440 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

BMW M4 Competition Alternatives

Porsche 718

Porsche 718

85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
Check Latest Offers
718 Specs
Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type

97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr
Check Latest Offers
F-Type Specs
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.35 - 1.98 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Cayenne Coupe Specs

BMW M4 Competition News

The power output of the BMW M4 Competition M xDrive stands at 528 bhp and 650 Nm.
BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at 1.53 crore
2 May 2024
The updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe is expected to enter into production in March 2024. (Representational image)
New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?
15 Nov 2023
The special edition BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore
11 Aug 2022
The BMW M4 Competition Coupe comes powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine.
BMW M4 Competition launched in India at 1.43 crore
10 Feb 2022
Altroz Racer comes with a combination of red and black interior. There are also white stripes in the centre.
Looking for a new vehicle? Here are top 5 expected launches in June 2024
6 Jun 2024
View all
 BMW M4 Competition News

BMW M4 Competition Variants & Price List

BMW M4 Competition price starts at ₹ 1.53 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
M xDrive
1.53 Cr*
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    BMW X7

    1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X1

    45.9 - 52.5 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW Z4

    90.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda Kodiaq 2024

Skoda Kodiaq 2024

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Land Cruiser 250

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details