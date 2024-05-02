BMW M4 Competition Specifications

BMW M4 Competition comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The M4 Competition measures 4,794 mm in length, 1,887 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,857 mm. The ground clearance of M4 Competition is 120 mm. A four-seat model, BMW M4 Competition sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less