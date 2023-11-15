HT Auto
New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to come with more power and a bigger grille

BMW is currently working on the updated version of its entire 4 Series range, which includes the M4 Competition Coupe. The German luxury carmaker is already testing the prototypes of the updated performance coupe on public roads and at Nurburgring. Expected to enter into production in March 2024, the facelifted iteration of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe will come with more performance and a significantly updated design, claims a report by Bimmer Post.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM
The report claims that the updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe will come with a major upgrade in the powertrain segment. The performance coupe will come with an upgraded S58 inline-six engine that will churn out 20 bhp more power than the outgoing model. The additional power output will be exclusive to the AWD trim of the performance coupe. However, the RWD trim of the M4 Competition Coupe will reportedly miss these upgrades, as it will continue to churn out 496 bhp peak power.

Also Read : BMW 7 Series to get Level 3 autonomous driving technology in 2024. Will it come to India?

The report further claims that the AWD trim of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe will get power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine, which will pump out 516 bhp peak power. The base model would continue with the same 467 bhp peak power output as the current model.

While the powertrain is expected to receive a major upgrade, on the design front, the upcoming new BMW M4 Competition Coupe would come with a bigger kidney grille, replacing the current smaller one. However, the report didn't reveal any further details about the design and mechanical updates of the performance coupe.

Initially, the BMW M4 Competition Coupe facelift will make its way into the North American and European markets, while at a later stage, it will be available in other global markets including India.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: BMW

