BMW M4 Competition Coupe launched in India at ₹1.43 crore
The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe is available in a single petrol variant.
BMW Group India on Thursday has launched the launch of new BMW M4 Competition Coupé today. The luxury high-performance coupe car is available in a single petrol variant and it comes priced at ₹143,90,000 (ex-showroom). The German luxury car marquee will sell this high-performance sports coupe in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 03:18 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M4 BMW M4 Competition Coupe luxury car M4 Competition BMW M4 Competition sportscar BMW India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS