Home Cars BMW M4 Competition Coupe launched in India at 1.43 crore

BMW M4 Competition Coupe launched in India at 1.43 crore

The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe is available in a single petrol variant.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 03:20 PM
The BMW M4 Competition Coupe comes powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine.
BMW Group India on Thursday has launched the launch of new BMW M4 Competition Coupé today. The luxury high-performance coupe car is available in a single petrol variant and it comes priced at 143,90,000 (ex-showroom). The German luxury car marquee will sell this high-performance sports coupe in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 03:18 PM IST
