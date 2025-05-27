RS5PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Audi RS5 Front Left Side
View all Images

AUDI RS5

Launched in Aug 2021

5.0
1 Review
₹1.13 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
RS5 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2894.0 cc

RS5: 2894.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.83 kmpl

RS5: 10.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 469.0 bhp

RS5: 444.0 bhp

View all RS5 Specs and Features

Audi RS5 Latest Update

Latest News:

Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India
Audi India announces price hike of up to 2% from May 15

Audi RS5 Price:

Audi RS5 is priced at Rs. 1.13 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Audi RS5?

The Audi RS5 is available in 1 variant - Sportback.

What are the Audi RS5 colour options?

Audi RS5 comes in six colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearlescent, Turbo Blue, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2894 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 rivals are Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, BMW i5.

What is the mileage of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 comes with a mileage of 10.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Audi RS5 Variants
Audi RS5 price starts at ₹ 1.13 Cr .
1 Variant Available
RS5 Sportback₹1.13 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Audi RS5 Images

13 images
View All RS5 Images

Audi RS5 Colours

Audi RS5 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Tango red metallic
Daytona gray pearlescent
Turbo blue
Glacier white metallic
Mythos black metallic
Navarra blue metallic

Audi RS5 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque600 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10.8 kmpl
Engine2894 cc
Max Speed250 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all RS5 specs and features

Audi RS5 comparison with similar cars

Audi RS5
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
BMW i5
₹1.13 Cr*
₹1.02 Cr*
₹99.4 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Power
444 bhp
Power
429 bhp
Power
402 bhp
Power
601 bhp
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
520 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
795 Nm
Length
4783
Length
4953
Length
4791 mm
Length
5060 mm
Height
1409
Height
1447
Height
1437 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1866
Width
1852
Width
1824 mm
Width
1900 mm
Boot Space
465
Boot Space
371
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
490 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Currently viewingRS5 vs AMG E53RS5 vs AMG C 43RS5 vs i5
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Audi RS5 Mileage

Audi RS5 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Audi RS5's petrol variant is 10.87 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi RS5 Sportback comes with a 58 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.87

Audi Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Audi Delhi West
19 A, Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8076343129
Regent Garage Pvt. Ltd.
Phase -1, D-1 Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 1146008300
Audi Delhi South
B1/H1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531114
See All Audi Dealers in Delhi

Popular Audi Cars

  • Audi Q5
    66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4
    46.99 - 55.84 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3
    44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6
    65.72 - 72.06 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi e-tron GT
    1.72 - 1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars
View all Upcoming Audi Cars

Audi RS5 EMI

630
₹ 1.13 Cr*
Sportback
630
₹1.13 Cr*
EMI ₹201477.69/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Audi RS5 User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Perfect car for teenagers
This car is looking so good,the interior design or exterior design also good ,I ha a best experience in my life in this carBy: Aditya mehta (May 27, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Sedan Cars
Sedan Cars Above 1 Cr
Petrol Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Upcoming Sedan Cars
Automatic Cars
