Launched in Aug 2021
Category Average: 2894.0 cc
RS5: 2894.0 cc
Category Average: 10.83 kmpl
RS5: 10.8 kmpl
Category Average: 469.0 bhp
RS5: 444.0 bhp
Audi RS5 is priced at Rs. 1.13 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Audi RS5 is available in 1 variant - Sportback.
Audi RS5 comes in six colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearlescent, Turbo Blue, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.
Audi RS5 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2894 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Audi RS5 rivals are Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, BMW i5.
Audi RS5 comes with a mileage of 10.8 kmpl (Company claimed).
Audi RS5 offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|600 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|Engine
|2894 cc
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Audi RS5
₹1.13 Cr*
₹1.02 Cr*
₹99.4 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Power
444 bhp
Power
429 bhp
Power
402 bhp
Power
601 bhp
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
520 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
795 Nm
Length
4783
Length
4953
Length
4791 mm
Length
5060 mm
Height
1409
Height
1447
Height
1437 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1866
Width
1852
Width
1824 mm
Width
1900 mm
Boot Space
465
Boot Space
371
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
490 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
