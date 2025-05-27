Audi RS5 Price:

Audi RS5 is priced at Rs. 1.13 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Audi RS5?

The Audi RS5 is available in 1 variant - Sportback.

What are the Audi RS5 colour options?

Audi RS5 comes in six colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearlescent, Turbo Blue, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2894 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 rivals are Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, BMW i5.

What is the mileage of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 comes with a mileage of 10.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Audi RS5?

Audi RS5 offers a 5 Seater configuration.