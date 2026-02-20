2026 Audi RS5 breaks cover with 630hp hybrid V6 and Quattro AWD

The new Audi RS5 has been unveiled as the company’s first high-performance plug-in hybrid, bringing both sedan and wagon (Avant) variants to the table. With both BMW and Mercedes-Benz offering powerful PHEV models in their lineup, Audi was not one to miss out, especially considering the challenges of building thrilling ICE cars under increasingly stringent emissions norms. As such, the German luxury carmaker’s replacement for the RS4 retains the twin-turbo V6 that is now paired with an electric motor in the 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Strict regulations do not always mean you go down a cylinder, and Audi isn’t shy to prove so. The PHEV powertrain centres on an uprated 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that has been carried over from the RS4. While it now delivers 503 bhp and 600 Nm of torque by itself, the electric motor adds 174 bhp, taking total power output all the way to 630 bhp and 825 Nm of peak torque.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi RS5 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 1991 cc 1991 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 99.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i5 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 516 km 516 km ₹ 1.20 Cr Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 64.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q3 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 43.07 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q7 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 90.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers

More hardware = more weight

The new Audi RS5 makes 107 bhp more power than a BMW M3 Competition, however is slower in the 0-100 kmph sprint due to weighing 550 kg more

While it is 107 bhp more powerful than the top-spec BMW M3, the new Audi RS5 is also quite heavy with the new hardware. The RS5 Avant weighs 2,370 kg, making for a 550 kg increase compared to the older RS4 Avant. The sedan weighs 15 kg less, but is still 190 kg heavier than the RS6 with the V8 engine and 550 kg more than the M3 Competition. This translates into a 0-100 kmph sprint getting over in 3.6 seconds, where the M3 does it in 3.4 seconds.

New Quattro system

The RS5 gets an updated Quattro AWD system with Dynamic Torque Vectoring

However, there is more to the picture, as the new RS5 is underpinned by an updated Quattro all-wheel drive system featuring a new rear transaxle with Dynamic Torque Vectoring. What this means is that the car can recalibrate the amount of torque distributed between the rear wheels in milliseconds. This is further supported by a new limited-slip centre differential aimed at improving turn-in response. Depending on conditions, it can shift between a 15/85 or a 70/30 per cent power split between the front and rear wheels. Audi has also added a new RS torque rear mode, German-speak for sliding out the car’s tail-end.

Also Read : Ferrari tests a new hardcore racecar for the road; Is this the 296 Challenge Stradale?

Beefier visuals

The new RS5 grows sharper and more aggressive than its siblings. Potential buyers can maximise the visuals with an optional carbon fibre exterior trim

Based on the new A5, the 2026 Audi RS 5 grows wider and more aggressive than its siblings while retaining the same overall wheelbase. The front end features a massive Singleframe grille flanked by sizeable air intakes that seem to stretch the fascia. Dark LED headlamps with Pixel LED DRLs are fitted above, nearly becoming one with the flared wheel arches.

The sedan and Avant models both feature a muscular silhouette defined by a tapering roof line, broad rear haunches, and large alloys. The rear fascia gets a beefy diffuser housing dual-oval exhaust pipes and a race-spec brake light, while connected LED taillamps fitted above feature a chequered flag motif. The liftback variant adds a small lip spoiler on the tailgate, while the Avant features a twin roof spoiler. The exterior trim is finished in a high-gloss black option, but carbon fibre is available for those who wish to go above and beyond.

Sporty interiors

Interior of the 2026 Audi RS5 showcasing the triple-screen dashboard layout

The cabin remains as sporty as ever, featuring a gloss black interior trim complemented by black Alcantara and contrasting red accents. The dashboard brings a triple-screen display featuring a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, and a 10.9-inch passenger display. Occupants are treated to body-hugging sport seats with honeycomb quilting, standard electric adjustability and massage functions. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a flat bottom, featuring RS buttons for drive modes and the boost feature that activates for 10 seconds to provide maximum performance when overtaking.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV teased with active aero details

The 2026 Audi RS5 Sedan is priced from €106,200 in Germany, while the Avant starts at €107,850

The Audi RS5 will initially be launched in the European market, with order books to open in

Q1 2026 and deliveries to commence this summer (June 2026 onwards). In Germany, the RS5 sedan is priced from €106,200 (~ ₹1.13 cr), while the RS5 Avant starts at €107,850 (~1.15 cr).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: