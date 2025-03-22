Driver Seat Adjustment

16 way electrically adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Bolsters: In / Out (Electric)