Aston Martin Vanquish Specifications

Aston Martin Vanquish comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Vanquish measures 4,850 mm in length, 2,044 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,885 mm. The ground clearance of Vanquish is 120 mm. A two-seat model, Aston Martin Vanquish sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market.