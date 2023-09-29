hamburger icon
Aston Martin Vanquish Front Right Side
Aston Martin Vanquish Rear Left View
Aston Martin Vanquish Right Side View
Aston Martin Vanquish Front View
Aston Martin Vanquish Front Wiper
Aston Martin Vanquish Grille
Aston Martin Vanquish Specifications

Aston Martin Vanquish is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,85,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 5203 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
8.85 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aston Martin Vanquish Specs

Aston Martin Vanquish comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Vanquish measures 4,850 mm in length, 2,044 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,885 mm. The ground clearance of ...Read More

Aston Martin Vanquish Specifications and Features

V12
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
5.2L V12 Twin-Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1000 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
824 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
5203 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
345 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
275/35/ZR21
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
4850 mm
Wheelbase
2885 mm
Kerb Weight
1774 kg
Height
1290 mm
Width
2044 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
248 litres
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Aston Martin Vanquish Alternatives

Purosangue SUV Specs
Revuelto Specs
Spectre Specs

Aston Martin Vanquish News

Aston Martin Vanquish Variants & Price List

Aston Martin Vanquish price starts at ₹ 8.85 Cr .

8.85 Cr*
5203 cc
Petrol
Automatic
