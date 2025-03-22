|Engine
|5203 cc Turbo
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Vanquish Coupe Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a Twin-Turbo and Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹7.30 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vanquish offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vanquish Coupe Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 11 colour options: Supernova Red, Cosmos Orange, Cosmopolitan Yellow, Helios Yellow, Aura Green, Digital Violet, Epsilon Black, Ion Blue, Iridescent Emerald, Neutron White, Spirit Silver.
The Vanquish Coupe Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 5203 cc Turbo engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 835 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 1000 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the Vanquish's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr or the Lamborghini Temerario priced ₹5.87 Cr.
The Vanquish Coupe Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC and Average Speed.