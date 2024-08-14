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YUKIE Yuvee Right View
1/7
YUKIE Yuvee Footspace View
2/7
YUKIE Yuvee Front Tyre View
3/7
YUKIE Yuvee Headlight View
4/7
YUKIE Yuvee Mudguard View
5/7
YUKIE Yuvee Rear Tyre View
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YUKIE Yuvee STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
44,385*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yuvee STD

Yuvee STD Prices

The Yuvee STD, is priced at ₹44,385 (ex-showroom).

Yuvee STD Range

The Yuvee STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Yuvee STD Colours

The Yuvee STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.

Yuvee STD Battery & Range

Yuvee STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yuvee STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.

Yuvee STD Specs & Features

The Yuvee STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.

YUKIE Yuvee STD Price

Yuvee STD

₹ 44,385*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
44,385
On-Road Price in Delhi
44,385
EMI@954/mo
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YUKIE Yuvee STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1830 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90-100/10 Rear :-90-100/10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
55-60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock absorbers

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
8-10 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
YUKIE Yuvee STD EMI
EMI859 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
39,946
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
39,946
Interest Amount
11,570
Payable Amount
51,516

YUKIE Yuvee Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
YuveevsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
YuveevsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
YuveevsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
YuveevsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
YuveevsFlash
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
YuveevsKriti

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