The Yuvee STD, is priced at ₹44,385 (ex-showroom).
The Yuvee STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Yuvee STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yuvee STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.
The Yuvee STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.