Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha R3 on road price in Motihari starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 on road price in Motihari starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Motihari for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Motihari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Motihari, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Motihari and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Motihari.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price