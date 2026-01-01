|Engine
|155 cc
The R15 V4 MotoGP Edition, is listed at ₹2.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the R15 V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R15 V4 MotoGP Edition is available in 12 colour options: Metallic Grey, Racing Blue, Metallic Red, Black Metallic X, Vivid Magenta Metallic, Carbon Fiber, Dark Knight, Intensity White, Matte White Pearl, Metallic Black, White Metallic, Monster Energy Yamaha Motogp Edition.
The R15 V4 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 155 cc engine.
In the R15 V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs.
The R15 V4 MotoGP Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock and Bluetooth Connectivity.