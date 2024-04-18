In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS