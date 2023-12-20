Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kavali starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kavali starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Kavali for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Kavali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Kavali, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Kavali and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Kavali. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs