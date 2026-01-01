hamburger icon
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD

1.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ-S Fi Hybrid specs and features

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Prices

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD, is listed at ₹1.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Mileage

All variants of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Colours

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD is available in 2 colour options: Cyan Metallic Grey, Racing Blue.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Engine and Transmission

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ-S Fi Hybrid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha FZ-X priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.3 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs.

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Specs & Features

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Price

FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,800
RTO
11,584
Insurance
4,126
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,510
EMI@3,450/mo
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2000 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Color TFT Meter
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Digital

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD EMI
EMI3,105 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,44,459
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,44,459
Interest Amount
41,840
Payable Amount
1,86,299

