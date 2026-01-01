|Engine
|149 cc
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD, is listed at ₹1.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD is available in 2 colour options: Cyan Metallic Grey, Racing Blue.
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.
In the FZ-S Fi Hybrid's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha FZ-X priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.3 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs.
The FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.