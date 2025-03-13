Vespa 125 on road price in Hassan starts from Rs. 1.51 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Vespa 125 dealers and showrooms in Hassan for best offers.
Vespa 125 on road price breakup in Hassan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Vespa 125 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Hassan, Vespa S 125 which starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Hassan and Vespa SXL 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Hassan.
Variants On-Road Price Vespa 125 STD ₹ 1.51 Lakhs
