TVS Star City Plus

5.0
1 Review
₹76,791 - 79,791**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.51 cc

Star City Plus: 109.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 68.48 kmpl

Star City Plus: 83.09 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.88 ps

Star City Plus: 8.19 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Star City Plus: 90.0 kmph

TVS Star City Plus Latest Update

Latest News:

TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles India launch confirmed this year

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus Variants
TVS Star City Plus price starts at ₹ 76,791 and goes up to ₹ 79,791 (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Star City Plus ES Drum₹76,791*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
Body Graphics
Star City Plus ES Disc₹79,791*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Star City Plus Images

18 images
TVS Star City Plus Colours

TVS Star City Plus is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Red black
Grey black
Blue silver
Black red
Black blue

TVS Star City Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage83.09 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine109.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
TVS Star City Plus User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
It is comfortable to sit.The bike is good
It is comfortable to sit for an 2 to 3 hours travel time. Milage also good.The bike looks very good and the price also low.It is a bike which is value for money By: Nagaraj (May 17, 2024)
