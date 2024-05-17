TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

The Star City from TVS Motors had made an impact on the commuter segment. Since its launch, the Star City series has been giving good mileage for its class. Now, the same bike has become better at efficiency and loaded with tech.

TVS Star City Plus Launch Dates: The commuter bike was released in 2021.

TVS Star City Plus Price: The drum brake variant of the TVS Star City Plus is Rs. 70,000 and the disc brake variant sells at Rs. 74,000. Kindly note, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

TVS Star City Plus Design:

The company has retained several distinct design features of the Star City Plus. Evolution since the original Star City has led to the current design and looks.

TVS Star City Plus Dimension:

With a light weight of just 116 kilos, the Star City Plus can be manoeuvred easily in traffic. As a commuter, emphasis is laid on economy and practicability.

TVS Star City Plus Features:

TVS has given the Star City Plus a unique all-LED headlamp, a first in its class. The twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with chronometer is also featured in the bike. The USB charging port behind the headlight cowl is easily accessible for quick phone charging.

TVS Star City Plus Engine and Performance:

A 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine power the BS6 version of the TVS Star City Plus. The fuel-injected engine’s output is 8.19 BHP at 7,350 RPM and 8.7 Nm at 4,500 RPM. The bike has a 4-speed gearbox. Since this bike is not for going fast, a company claimed top speed of 90 kmph is adequate for any commuter bike.

TVS Star City Plus Mileage:

The fuel tank can hold 10 litres while the vehicle gives a mileage in the band of 70 to 86 kmpl.

TVS Star City Plus Rivals:

Other commuter bikes in the Star City Plus category are Hero Passion Pro, Honda Livo and Bajaj Platina. Among the scooters, the TVS Star City Plus competes with Honda Activa 6G and Hero Maestro Edge in terms of pricing.