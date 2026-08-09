In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS