In 2023 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.