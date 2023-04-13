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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor plus xtec Star city plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 91,952₹ 72,200
Mileage73 to 73 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Drum
₹91,952*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L10 L
Length
2000 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg115 kg
Height
1052 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm785 mm
Width
720 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
588 km660 km
Max Speed
87 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet TypeWet, Multiple - Disc
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle-
Front Suspension
Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology,Econometer
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,56884,434
Ex-Showroom Price
77,42872,200
RTO
6,4945,776
Insurance
6,6466,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9461,814

Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Raider
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero HF Deluxeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,992 - 66,382**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs HF Deluxe
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Hero Splendor Plus XTECundefined | Petrol | Manual₹91,952 - 95,315**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC vs Splendor Plus

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
13 Apr 2023
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