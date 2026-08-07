In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS