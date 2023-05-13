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TVS Radeon vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Radeon vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Star city plus
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 55,100₹ 72,200
Mileage73.68 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc109 cc
Power8.19 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Radeon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Length
2025 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1260 mm
Height
1080 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg115 kg
Width
705 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple typeWet, Multiple - Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil dampedTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Pillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip TyresEconometer
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53684,434
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10072,200
RTO
3,3065,776
Insurance
6,1306,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,814

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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