In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Radeon vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Radeon
|Star city plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 55,100
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS