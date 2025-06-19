Exp. Launch on 15 Sept 2025
The TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to launch on 15th Sept 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.4 Lakhs*.
The TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price