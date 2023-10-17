Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter 125 On Road Price in Bhavnagar

97,655 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhavnagar
Jupiter 125 Price in Bhavnagar

TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Bhavnagar starts from Rs. 97,660. The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Bhavnagar. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy₹ 97,660
TVS Jupiter 125 Disc₹ 1.03 Lakhs
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect₹ 1.10 Lakhs
TVS Jupiter 125 Variant Wise Price List in Bhavnagar

Drum Alloy
₹ 97,655*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,111
RTO
5,166
Insurance
6,378
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Bhavnagar)
97,655
EMI@2,099/mo
Disc
₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
SmartXonnect
₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
TVS Jupiter 125 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Price in Bhavnagar
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Access 125 Price in Bhavnagar
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor

Evolet Raptor

1 Lakhs Onwards
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
NTORQ 125 Price in Bhavnagar
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Jupiter Price in Bhavnagar
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Price in Bhavnagar

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Jupiter 125 News

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.
TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855. Check details
17 Oct 2023
The TVS Jupiter 125 is offered in some bright colour paint schemes whereas the Activa 125 gets standard colour options.
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
18 Dec 2022
Yamaha Aerox 155 is basically a scooter that uses the tried and tested technology from YZF-R15.
Top scooters launched in India in 2021: Yamaha Aerox 155 to TVS Jupiter 125
30 Dec 2021
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc
TVS Jupiter 110 becomes expensive shortly after launch of Jupiter 125 in India
9 Dec 2021
TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same.
TVS Jupiter 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specification comparison
9 Oct 2021
TVS Jupiter 125 Videos

TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of ₹2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
