The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 was launched at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) with more power and the addition of new features including winglets. This is the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company and is the only fully-faired offering from the manufacturer. Notable updates include significant enhancements in power, cutting-edge electronics, and all-new design elements. With features like an agile chassis, advanced riding modes, and an audacious aesthetic, the Apache RR 310 has captured the hearts of enthusiasts and daily commuters alike. Riders can now look forward to a model that not only performs but also provides customisability through the TVS Build To Order (BTO) program.

Latest Updates on TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310 Price

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is positioned as an affordable yet high-performance motorcycle, with a price range starting from ₹2.75 lakh to ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing spectrum caters to various budgets while ensuring that every rider can access a premium motorcycling experience. The different variants of Apache RR 310 present options tailored to varying customer preferences.- Base Without Quickshifter: ₹2,75,000 and Base With Quickshifter: ₹2,92,000.

TVS Apache RR 310 Launch Date

TVS Motor Company officially launched the 2024 Apache RR 310 on September 16, 2024. This launch follows rigorous testing and feedback from enthusiasts, making it a much-anticipated offering for fans of the brand and the performance motorcycle segment. The Apache RR 310 was launched with a host of updates. It makes more power and torque over the previous-gen model, has more electronic aids for the rider, and comes with new winglets on the fairings for enhanced aerodynamics.

TVS Apache RR 310 Variants

The Apache RR 310 offers two variants, allowing customers to select according to their preferences. The sports bike is priced from ₹2.75 lakh for the variant without the quickshifter. That feature can be had in the second variant, priced at ₹2.92 lakh. There are two colour options available – Racing Red and Bomber Grey. TVS further offers a Race Replica livery that can be added with the BTO program.

TVS Apache RR 310 Design and Exterior

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 continues to embody a captivating design language reminiscent of the shark-inspired aesthetics that first debuted with the Akula concept. The motorcycle features aggressive lines, a low-slung profile, and a distinctive front fascia that commands attention. The updated model introduces MotoGP-style winglets that not only enhance its sporty appearance but also contribute to improved aerodynamics and stability at high speeds. Available in Bomber Grey and Racing Red, this model ensures riders are turning heads while enjoying exceptional performance. Notable design elements include LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and customised graphics that align with TVS's ethos of personalisation.

TVS Apache RR 310 Features

The TVS Apache RR 310's seating position is tailored for aggressive riding, yet remains comfortable enough to prevent fatigue during prolonged use. Material quality feels premium, with a well-cushioned seat and an overall construction that makes the motorcycle feel robust. The digital instrument console conveniently houses all essential information, including speed, revs, and ride modes, while Bluetooth connectivity brings navigation features to the mix, enhancing the rider's interaction with the bike.

TVS Apache RR 310 Engine and Specifications

Powering the TVS Apache RR 310 is a 312.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. In Sport and Track modes, this motor is capable of churning out 37.54 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm. This unit makes more power than before because of an 13 per cent larger airbox, enlarged throttle body diameter, and increased volumetry efficiency. The engine further uses a new forged piston that is 10 per cent lighter.

The Apache RR 310 is built around a trellis frame with USD front forks and a rear monoshock with an aluminium swingarm. TVS offers a BTO kit that puts on fully adjustable suspension components. Braking duties are taken up by a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

TVS Apache RR 310 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the TVS Apache RR 310 is 34 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for TVS, and the Apache RR 310 is equipped with a myriad of features designed to enhance rider protection. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS, ensuring optimal braking performance in various riding conditions. The introduction of advanced electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, and dynamic stability control, underlines the brand's commitment to innovation. Additionally, the bike's construction incorporates a strong chassis that provides stability, while the updated suspension system ensures smooth handling and control.