TVS Apache RR 310 Front Right View
View all Images

TVS Apache RR 310

Launched in Sept 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹2.75 - 3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Apache RR 310 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 313.0 cc

Apache RR 310: 312.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 31.86 kmpl

Apache RR 310: 34 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 36.71 bhp

Apache RR 310: 37.48 bhp

Speed

Category Average: 165.0 kmph

Apache RR 310: 215.0 kmph

View all Apache RR 310 Specs and Features

TVS Apache RR 310 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Check out what the updated sports bike features
Auto recap, April 16: New Skoda Kodiaq launched, 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched and more

Latest Updates on TVS Apache RR 310

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 was launched at 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) with more power and the addition of new features including winglets. This is the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company and is the only fully-faired offering from the manufacturer. Notable updates include significant enhancements in power, cutting-edge electronics, and all-new design elements. With features like an agile chassis, advanced riding modes, and an audacious aesthetic, the Apache RR 310 has captured the hearts of enthusiasts and daily commuters alike. Riders can now look forward to a model that not only performs but also provides customisability through the TVS Build To Order (BTO) program.

TVS Apache RR 310 Price

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Engine
TVS Apache RR 310 Variants
TVS Apache RR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3 Lakhs
5 Variants Available
Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter (non OBD 2B)₹2.75 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
160 kmph
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics: Racing-Style Graphics
View More
Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter₹2.78 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
215 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8Ah
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics: Racing-Style Graphics
View More
Apache RR 310 Red With Quickshifter₹2.95 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
215 kmph
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics: Racing-Style Graphics
View More
Apache RR 310 Red With Quickshifter (non OBD 2B)₹2.97 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
160 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics: Racing-Style Graphics
View More
Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey₹3 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
215 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8Ah
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics: Racing-Style Graphics
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Apache RR 310 Images

12 images
View All Apache RR 310 Images

TVS Apache RR 310 Colours

TVS Apache RR 310 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Bomber grey
Red
Sepang blue race replica

TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications and Features

Max Power37.48 bhp
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque29 Nm
Mileage34 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine312.2 cc
Max Speed215 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Apache RR 310 specs and features

TVS Apache RR 310 comparison with similar bikes

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
BMW G 310 RR
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Zontes 350R
Keeway K300 R
KTM RC 390
Honda CB300R
BMW G 310 R
KTM 390 Duke
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹2.9 Lakhs*
₹2.95 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
75 Reviews
Power
38 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
34 PS
Power
46 PS
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
28 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Length
2001 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
2005 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Currently viewingApache RR 310 vs Apache RTR 310Apache RR 310 vs G 310 RRApache RR 310 vs Ninja 300Apache RR 310 vs 350RApache RR 310 vs K300 RApache RR 310 vs RC 390Apache RR 310 vs CB300RApache RR 310 vs G 310 RApache RR 310 vs 390 Duke
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
TVS Apache RR 310 Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Tvs Apache 310 at Low ROI 7.77% + Cashb...
Applicable on apache-rr-310red-without-quickshifter & 2 more variants
Expired
View All Offers

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
A 87 Adhchini Arbindo Marg New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 9266636441
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 7503549679
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
"Mahipalpur,E 56 Khasra No 552 Mata Chock Mahi[Palpur N D 1, Delhi 110037
+91 - 7290067333
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
(Aya Nagar )46 Ghoda Mohalla Main Road Aya Nagar New Delhi, Delhi 110047
+91 - 9266636448
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
(Okhla )F-1/9 Okhla Industrial Area Phase-1, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9205977795
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RR 310 EMI

Select Variant:
Red Without Quickshifter
38 PS @ 9900 rpm | 215 kmph | 330 km
₹ 2.78 Lakhs*
Red Without Quickshifter
38 PS @ 9900 rpm | 215 kmph | 330 km
₹2.78 Lakhs*
Red With Quickshifter
312.2 cc | 38 PS @ 9900 rpm
₹2.95 Lakhs*
Bomber Grey
38 PS @ 9900 rpm | 215 kmph | 330 km
₹3 Lakhs*
EMI ₹4865.11/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
TVS Apache RR 310 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
All rounder bike
Amazing look of bike when i see this bike on road literally i forgot all bike RR 310 bike is really awesome bike look bike features bike engine all are support.By: Vansh yadav (Sept 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Apache RR 310