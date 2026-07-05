TVS Motor posts highest-ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units in Q1 FY27, June sales rise 47%

TVS Motor Company has reported its highest-ever quarterly sales, registering total volumes of 16.31 lakh units during the first quarter of FY2026-27. The company also recorded its best-ever monthly sales performance in June 2026, with overall dispatches rising 47 per cent year-on-year to 5.90 lakh units.

The strong quarterly performance was driven by growth across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, exports and electric vehicles.

Q1 FY27 sales cross 16 lakh units

During the April-June 2026 quarter, TVS Motor sold 16.31 lakh units, compared to 12.77 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

Two-wheeler sales grew 27 per cent to 15.64 lakh units in Q1 FY27 from 12.32 lakh units in Q1 FY26. Three-wheeler sales increased 48 per cent to 67,000 units against 45,000 units in the year-ago period.

The company's international business also registered its highest-ever quarterly performance, growing 33 per cent to 4.68 lakh units from 3.52 lakh units in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

TVS Motor further said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly electric two-wheeler sales, with 1.30 lakh EVs sold during the quarter.

June 2026 sales up 47%

In June 2026, TVS Motor recorded total sales of 5,90,003 units, marking a 47 per cent increase over the 4,02,001 units sold in June 2025.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 5,65,417 units, up 47 per cent from 3,85,698 units in the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales also rose 46 per cent to 4,11,014 units, compared to 2,81,012 units in June 2025.

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Motorcycle and scooter sales

Motorcycle sales increased 42 per cent year-on-year to 2,67,096 units from 1,88,774 units.

Scooters continued to be a major growth driver for the company, with sales rising 53 per cent to 2,47,950 units, compared to 1,62,291 units in June last year.

Electric vehicle sales surge

TVS Motor's electric two-wheeler business continued its strong momentum. The company sold 48,537 electric scooters in June 2026, compared to 14,400 units in June 2025, representing a more than threefold increase in volumes.

International business and three-wheelers

International business recorded sales of 1,72,355 units in June 2026, up 47 per cent from 1,17,145 units in the corresponding month last year. Export shipments of two-wheelers alone grew 48 per cent to 1,54,403 units.

Three-wheeler sales also witnessed robust growth, increasing 51 per cent to 24,586 units in June 2026 from 16,303 units in June 2025.

The strong June performance helped TVS Motor begin FY2026-27 on a positive note, with record quarterly volumes across overall sales, exports and electric two-wheelers.

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