TVS Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter

TVS Apache RR 310 Front Right View
TVS Apache RR 310 Right Side View
TVS Apache RR 310 Fuel Tank
TVS Apache RR 310 Seat
TVS Apache RR 310 Model Name
TVS Apache RR 310 Rear Brake
3.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.2 cc
Power38 PS @ 9900 rpm
Max Speed160 kmph
View all Apache RR 310 specs and features

Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter Latest Updates

Apache RR 310 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.12 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 2001 mm
  • Max Power: 38 PS @ 9900 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, 4 valve, Single cylinder, Liquid cooled, Reverse inclined
    ...Read More

    TVS Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter Price

    Red Without Quickshifter
    ₹3.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,75,000
    RTO
    23,500
    Insurance
    13,642
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,12,142
    EMI@6,709/mo
    TVS Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2001 mm
    Wheelbase
    1365 mm
    Height
    1135 mm
    Kerb Weight
    174 kg
    Saddle Height
    810 mm
    Width
    786 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-ZR17 Rear :-150/60-ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    160 kmph
    Max Power
    38 PS @ 9900 rpm
    Stroke
    62.1 mm
    Max Torque
    29 Nm @ 7900 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    312.2 cc
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, 4 valve, Single cylinder, Liquid cooled, Reverse inclined
    Clutch
    Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    80 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Trellis frame, split chassis
    Body Graphics
    Racing-Style Graphics
    Rear Suspension
    Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
    Front Suspension
    Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
    Riding Modes
    Track,Rain,Sports,Urban
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    SmartXonnect , Throttle control - Electronic throttle control with multiple ride modes, Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter - Dry Paper Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Idle speed - 1700 , 200 rpm, Muffler - Single pipe and single body design, Acceleration 0-2sec (speed in km/h) - 46.77 km/h, Glide Through Technology+, Control Cubes, Windshield, Throttle By Wire, Maximum Power - Urban / Rain - 25.8 PS @ 7700rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban / Rain - 25 Nm @ 6700rpm, Maximum Speed - Urban / Raind Mode - 125 Kmph, Day Trip Meter, Overspeed Indication, Dynamic Rev Limite Indication
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    5 TFT colored display
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 8Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    LED Projector
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter EMI
    EMI6,038 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,80,927
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,80,927
    Interest Amount
    81,366
    Payable Amount
    3,62,293

    TVS Apache RR 310 other Variants

    Red With Quickshifter
    ₹3.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,92,000
    RTO
    24,860
    Insurance
    13,984
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,30,844
    EMI@7,111/mo
    Bomber Grey
    ₹3.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    312.2 cc
    View breakup

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
