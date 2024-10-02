TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RR 310 starts at Rs. 2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RR 310 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
TVS Apache RR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RR 310 comes in 3 variants. TVS Apache RR 310's top variant is Bomber Grey.
₹2.75 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
37.48 bhp
₹2.92 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
37.48 bhp
₹2.97 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
37.48 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price