TVS Apache RR 310 Front Right View
TVS Apache RR 310 Right Side View
TVS Apache RR 310 Fuel Tank
TVS Apache RR 310 Seat
TVS Apache RR 310 Model Name
TVS Apache RR 310 Rear Brake
TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications

TVS Apache RR 310 starting price is Rs. 2,75,000 in India. TVS Apache RR 310 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 312.2 cc engine. TVS Apache RR 310 mileage is 34.7 kmpl.
2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Apache RR 310 Specs

TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RR 310 starts at Rs. 2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RR 310 ...Read More

TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Bomber Grey
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2001 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-ZR17 Rear :-150/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
330 km
Max Speed
164 kmph
Max Power
38 PS @ 9900 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 7900 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.2 cc
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, 4 valve, Single cylinder, Liquid cooled, Reverse inclined
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm
Chassis
Trellis frame, split chassis
Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
Front Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
SmartXonnect , Throttle control - Electronic throttle control with multiple ride modes, Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter - Dry Paper Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Idle speed - 1700 , 200 rpm, Muffler - Single pipe and single body design, Acceleration 0-2sec (speed in km/h) - 46.77 km/h, Glide Through Technology+, Control Cubes, Windshield, Throttle By Wire, Maximum Power - Urban / Rain - 25.8 PS @ 7700rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban / Rain - 25 Nm @ 6700rpm, Maximum Speed - Urban / Raind Mode - 125 Kmph, Day Trip Meter, Overspeed Indication, Dynamic Rev Limite Indication
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5? TFT colored display
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
TVS Apache RR 310 News

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
2 Oct 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 packs more power and electronics bumping up every aspect of the motorcycle in the process
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Your budget-friendly track buddy?
27 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter, and more.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched: Most important facts you should know
17 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 arrives with a host of new electronics, while there are now MotoGP-style winglets on the side fairing
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets
16 Sept 2024
 TVS Apache RR 310 News

TVS Apache RR 310 Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RR 310 comes in 3 variants. TVS Apache RR 310's top variant is Bomber Grey.

Red Without Quickshifter
2.75 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
37.48 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Red With Quickshifter
2.92 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
37.48 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Bomber Grey
2.97 Lakhs*
312.2 cc
37.48 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

