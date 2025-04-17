2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched with new features. Prices start at 2.78 lakh

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India bringing new upgrades to the brands flagship motorcycle. The new Apache RR 310 now meets the latest OBD-2B compliance and a host of new features. The new offering also celebrates 20 years of the Apache family with six million units sold worldwide. The new TVS Apache RR 310 is priced from ₹2.78 lakh, going up to ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the MY2025 Apache RR 310 are now open.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310: What’s New?

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 not only meets the latest emission standards but also gets a host new segment-first features. This includes a Sequential TSL, Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC), Launch Control (RT-DSC), Gen2 Race Computer with Multi Language Support, and new eight-spoke alloy wheels. Furthermore, TVS has added the new Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme inspired from the TVS Asia OMC race bike on the Apache RR310.

Speaking about the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company,said, "Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. Rooted in over 43 years of TVS Racing heritage, it embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The latest evolution of the RR 310 integrates cutting-edge technologies such as segment-first : sequential turn signal lamps (TSL), Launch Control, and Drag Torque Control—reinforcing our leadership in rider-focused advancements. The new BTO Race Replica colourway pays tribute to our record-breaking TVS Asia One Make Championship legacy. With this latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability—delivering a thrilling yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts."

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 will continue to be sold with the three Built To Order (BTO) kits with customisation options. The Dynamic Kit is priced at ₹18,000, while the Dynamic Pro Kit is priced at ₹16,000. The new Race Replica colour scheme attracts at an additional ₹10,000.

