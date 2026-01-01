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TVS Apache RR 310 Front Left View
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TVS Apache RR 310 Rear View
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TVS Apache RR 310 Headlight View
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TVS Apache RR 310 Tail Light View
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TVS Apache RR 310 Tank View View
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TVS Apache RR 310 Seat View
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TVS Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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TVS Apache RR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.2 cc
View all Apache RR 310 specs and features

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Prices

The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition, is listed at ₹3.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Mileage

All variants of the Apache RR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Colours

The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is available in 3 colour options: Bomber Grey, Red, Sepang Blue Race Replica.

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Engine and Transmission

The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is powered by a 312.2 cc engine.

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.4 Lakhs - 2.9 Lakhs or the Yamaha YZF-R2 priced between ₹2.31 Lakhs - 2.53 Lakhs.

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Specs & Features

The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Windscreen, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.

TVS Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Price

Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition

₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,87,790
RTO
23,023
Insurance
13,529
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,24,342
EMI@6,971/mo
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Close

TVS Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2001 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Width
786 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-ZR17 Rear :-150/60-ZR17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
164 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
38 PS @ 9800 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 7900 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, Reverse Inclined
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Plate, 7 Plate Design, RT-Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Windscreen
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
TVS Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition EMI
EMI6,274 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,91,907
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,91,907
Interest Amount
84,546
Payable Amount
3,76,453

TVS Apache RR 310 other Variants

Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter

₹2.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,62,240
RTO
20,979
Insurance
14,493
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,97,712
EMI@6,399/mo
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Close

Apache RR 310 Red With Quickshifter

₹3.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,78,190
RTO
22,255
Insurance
14,813
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,15,258
EMI@6,776/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey

₹3.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,82,790
RTO
22,623
Insurance
14,906
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,20,319
EMI@6,885/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition

₹3.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,15,390
RTO
25,231
Insurance
15,561
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,56,182
EMI@7,656/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RR 310 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.4 - 2.9 Lakhs
Apache RR 310vsApache RTR 310
Yamaha YZF-R2

Yamaha YZF-R2

2.31 - 2.53 Lakhs
Apache RR 310vsYZF-R2
BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
Apache RR 310vsG 310 RR
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.39 Lakhs
Apache RR 310vsR3
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.23 Lakhs Onwards
Apache RR 310vsRC 390

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