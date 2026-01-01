|Engine
|312.2 cc
The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition, is listed at ₹3.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is available in 3 colour options: Bomber Grey, Red, Sepang Blue Race Replica.
The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition is powered by a 312.2 cc engine.
In the Apache RR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.4 Lakhs - 2.9 Lakhs or the Yamaha YZF-R2 priced between ₹2.31 Lakhs - 2.53 Lakhs.
The Apache RR 310 Black Diamond Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Windscreen, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.