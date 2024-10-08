2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Which 310 cc motorcycle should you buy?

The sportbike segment in the Indian market has become quite popular in the past few years as more and more motorcycles have been launched in the segment. TVS Motor Company recently launched the 2024 iteration of the Apache RR 310 in the Indian market and it comes with a host of upgrades. However, the Apache itself shares its underpinnings with the BMW G 310 RR . So, which motorcycle should you buy if you are in the market? Here is a quick spec comparison between the two motorcycles.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Design

In terms of design, the 2024 Apache RR 310 now gets a new Bomber Grey colour scheme and winglets that are functional. On the other hand, the BMW G 310 RR continues to come with the same design but it did get a new paint scheme earlier this year which is called Racing Blue Metallic.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Specs

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 310 cc liquid-cooled reverse-inclined engine. However, the Apache now does get new revised internals which help it produce 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. On the other hand, the G 310 RR puts out 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Both motorcycles continue to use a 6-speed gearbox.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Features

In terms of features, the Apache takes a huge lead over the BMW. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Apart from this, there are BTO or Built To Order kits. The former offers TPMS, adjustable front and rear suspension and brass coated chain whereas the Dynamic Pro kit will get you Cornering Cruise Control, Rear Lift Off control, Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS and Cornering Traction Control. These are part of Race Tune Dynamic Stability Control or RTDSC which is only available with the Dynamic Pro kit. TVS is also offering a quickshifter.

BMW G 310 RR gets all LED lighting, four riding modes, a TFT screen, dual-channel ABS and a ride-by-wire system.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at ₹2.75 lakh. With the quickshifter, the price is bumped up to ₹2.92 lakh. Then there is the Bomber Grey colour scheme which costs ₹2.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. TVS has priced the Apache RR 310 Dynamic kit at ₹18,000, whereas the Dynamic Pro kit is available for ₹16,000. Additionally, the Race Replica version can be acquired for an extra ₹7,000. When compared, the BMW G 310 RR costs ₹3.05 lakh ex-showroom.

