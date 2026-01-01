Additional Features

SmartXonnect , Throttle Control - Electronic Throttle Control With Multiple Ride Modes, Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter - Dry Paper Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Idle Speed - 1700 ± 200 rpm, Muffler - Single Pipe And Single Body Design, Acceleration 0-2sec (Speed in km/h) - 49 km/h, Glide Through Technology+, Control Cubes, Windshield, Throttle By Wire, Maximum Power - Urban / Rain - 25.8 PS @ 7700rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban / Rain - 25 Nm @ 6700rpm, Maximum Speed - Urban / Raind Mode - 125 Kmph, Day Trip Meter, Overspeed Indication, Dynamic Rev Limite Indication