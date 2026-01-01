hamburger icon
TVS Apache RR 310 Limited Edition

3.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.2 cc
View all Apache RR 310 specs and features

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Prices

The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition, is listed at ₹3.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the Apache RR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Colours

The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition is available in 3 colour options: Bomber Grey, Red, Sepang Blue Race Replica.

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition is powered by a 312.2 cc engine.

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Specs & Features

The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition has Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Battery Indicator and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Price

Apache RR 310 Limited Edition

₹3.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,37,000
RTO
26,960
Insurance
14,357
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,78,317
EMI@8,132/mo
Close

TVS Apache RR 310 Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2001 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
786 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
164 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
38 PS @ 9800 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 7900 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, Reverse Inclined
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-Plate, 7 Plate Design, RT-Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm
Front Suspension
Inverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
SmartXonnect , Throttle Control - Electronic Throttle Control With Multiple Ride Modes, Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter - Dry Paper Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Idle Speed - 1700 ± 200 rpm, Muffler - Single Pipe And Single Body Design, Acceleration 0-2sec (Speed in km/h) - 49 km/h, Glide Through Technology+, Control Cubes, Windshield, Throttle By Wire, Maximum Power - Urban / Rain - 25.8 PS @ 7700rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban / Rain - 25 Nm @ 6700rpm, Maximum Speed - Urban / Raind Mode - 125 Kmph, Day Trip Meter, Overspeed Indication, Dynamic Rev Limite Indication
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
TVS Apache RR 310 Limited Edition EMI
EMI7,318 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,40,485
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,40,485
Interest Amount
98,616
Payable Amount
4,39,101

TVS Apache RR 310 other Variants

Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter

₹3.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,77,999
RTO
22,239
Insurance
13,365
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,13,603
EMI@6,741/mo
Close

Apache RR 310 Red With Quickshifter

₹3.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,94,999
RTO
23,599
Insurance
13,651
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,32,249
EMI@7,141/mo
View breakup

Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey

₹3.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,999
RTO
23,999
Insurance
13,735
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,37,733
EMI@7,259/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

