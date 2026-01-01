|Engine
|312.2 cc
The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition, is listed at ₹3.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition is available in 3 colour options: Bomber Grey, Red, Sepang Blue Race Replica.
The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition is powered by a 312.2 cc engine.
In the Apache RR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.
The Apache RR 310 Limited Edition has Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Battery Indicator and Low Fuel Indicator.