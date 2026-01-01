The One Gen 2 5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The One Gen 2 5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The One Gen 2 5 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Aero Grey, Aero X, Asphalt X, Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Brazen X, Grace White, Light X, Sonic Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the One Gen 2 5 kWh include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The One Gen 2 5 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.