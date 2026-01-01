hamburger icon
One Gen 2
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Front Left View
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Left View
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Footspace View
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Front Tyre View
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Rear Tyre View
Simple Energy One Gen 2 Seat View
Simple Energy One Gen 2 4.5 kWh

4 out of 5
1.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
One Gen 2 4.5 kWh

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Prices

The One Gen 2 4.5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Range

The One Gen 2 4.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Colours

The One Gen 2 4.5 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Aero Grey, Aero X, Asphalt X, Azure Blue, Brazen Black, Brazen X, Grace White, Light X, Sonic Red.

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Battery & Range

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the One Gen 2 4.5 kWh include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Specs & Features

The One Gen 2 4.5 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Simple Energy One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Price

One Gen 2 4.5 kWh

₹1.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,999
Insurance
9,294
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,293
EMI@3,854/mo
Close

Simple Energy One Gen 2 4.5 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
164.5 mm
Length
1907 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Additional Storage
30 L
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Height
1163 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm
Width
758 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s
Range
236-265 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive mono shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
30 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Park Assist, Find My Vehicle, Document Storage, Storage - Ram and Rome - 16GB and 2GB, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Riding modes - Eco | Ride | Dash | Sonic, Max Speed (Reverse) - 3 kmph, Water Wading Limit - 300 mm
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch TFT touchscreen LCD

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
4.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Simple Energy One Gen 2 4.5 kWh EMI
EMI3,468 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,61,363
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,61,363
Interest Amount
46,736
Payable Amount
2,08,099

Simple Energy One Gen 2 other Variants

One Gen 2 5 kWh

₹1.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,999
Insurance
9,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,87,436
EMI@4,029/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Simple Energy One Gen 2 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
One Gen 2vsS1 Pro Sport
One Gen 2vsS1 Pro Sport
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
One Gen 2vsEC-06
One Gen 2vsEC-06
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.5 - 1.8 LakhsEx-Showroom
One Gen 2vs450x
One Gen 2vs450x
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
One Gen 2vse Access
One Gen 2vse Access
Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex

1.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
One Gen 2vs450 Apex
One Gen 2vs450 Apex

