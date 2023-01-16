HT Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 On Road Price in Kollam

3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on Road Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 4.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.84 Lakhs in Delhi.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variant Wise Price List

Astral
₹4.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,48,900
RTO
74,769
Insurance
23,079
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kollam)
4,46,748
EMI@9,602/mo
Interstellar
₹4.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Celestial
₹4.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications and Features

Astral
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15.7 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2260 mm
Wheelbase
1500 mm
Height
1155 mm
Kerb Weight
241 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
135 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 19 Rear :-150/80 - 16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
160
Max Power
47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
78 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Steel Tubular Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Twin Shocks, 101 mm travel, preload adjustable
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travel
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, CO2 Emissions - 99 g/km, Noise Emissions - 76.3 dB(A)
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
