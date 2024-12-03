What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Umaria? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Umaria is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Umaria? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Umaria amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Umaria? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Umaria is Rs. 7,921.