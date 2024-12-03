What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Rajapalayam? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Rajapalayam is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Rajapalayam? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Rajapalayam amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Rajapalayam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Rajapalayam is Rs. 7,921.