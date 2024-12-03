What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Panchkula? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Panchkula is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Panchkula? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Panchkula amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Panchkula? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Panchkula is Rs. 7,921.