What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Moradabad? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Moradabad is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Moradabad? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Moradabad amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Moradabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Moradabad is Rs. 7,921.