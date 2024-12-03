What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Mansa? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Mansa is Rs. 4.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Mansa? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Mansa amount to Rs. 30,220, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Mansa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Mansa is Rs. 7,921.