What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Koraput? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Koraput is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Koraput? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Koraput amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Koraput? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Koraput is Rs. 7,921.