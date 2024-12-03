What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kollam? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Kollam is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kollam? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Kollam amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kollam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kollam is Rs. 7,921.