|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White
|₹ 3.91 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Wild Honey
|₹ 3.96 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Petrol Green
|₹ 3.96 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow
|₹ 4.04 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine
|₹ 4.13 Lakhs
Popular Royal Enfield Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450
*Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026