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Royal Enfield Bear 650 On Road Price in Kapurthala

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3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bear 650 Price in

Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.13 Lakhs in Kapurthala. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Bear 650 dealers and showrooms in Kapurthala for best offers. Bear 650 on road price breakup in Kapurthala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bear 650 is mainly compared to Zontes GK350 price in Kapurthala (Rs. 3.22 Lakhs), Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price in Kapurthala (Rs. 3.53 Lakhs) and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 price in Kapurthala (Rs. 3.4 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White ₹ 3.91 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Wild Honey ₹ 3.96 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Petrol Green ₹ 3.96 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow ₹ 4.04 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine ₹ 4.13 Lakhs

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Bear 650 Broadwalk White

₹3.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,39,000
RTO
28,620
Insurance
23,008
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kapurthala)
3,90,628
EMI@8,396/mo
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61 offers Available
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Bear 650 Wild Honey

₹3.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,44,000
RTO
29,020
Insurance
23,113
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kapurthala)
3,96,133
EMI@8,514/mo
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61 offers Available
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Bear 650 Petrol Green

₹3.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,44,000
RTO
29,020
Insurance
23,113
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kapurthala)
3,96,133
EMI@8,514/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Bear 650 Golden Shadow

₹4.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,51,000
RTO
29,580
Insurance
23,260
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kapurthala)
4,03,840
EMI@8,680/mo
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61 offers Available
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Bear 650 Two Four Nine

₹4.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,59,000
RTO
30,220
Insurance
23,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kapurthala)
4,12,649
EMI@8,869/mo
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61 offers Available
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Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Alternatives

Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 Lakhs
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GK350 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs
+1
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Continental GT 650 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.4 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.98 Lakhs
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Svartpilen 401 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs
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Shotgun 650 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
+2
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Interceptor 650 Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Related News

Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
3 Dec 2024
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the new scrambler-styled product and it is based on the 650 platform from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in mind? Key highlights of the scrambler to consider
15 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 in Wild Honey colour scheme.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 starts reaching dealerships. Deliveries to start soon
13 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at 3.39 lakh. Key highlights
6 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is the new scrambler-styled offering based on the 650 platform
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India, priced at 3.39 lakh
5 Nov 2024
View all
 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
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