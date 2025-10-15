hamburger icon
Royal Enfield Bear 650 On Road Price in Kanpur

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Left View
3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kanpur
Bear 650 Price in

Kanpur

Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.13 Lakhs in Kanpur.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Variant Wise Price List in

Kanpur
Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Bear 650 Broadwalk White

₹3.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,39,000
RTO
28,620
Insurance
23,008
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kanpur)
3,90,628
EMI@8,396/mo
Bear 650 Petrol Green

₹3.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Bear 650 Wild Honey

₹3.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Bear 650 Golden Shadow

₹4.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Bear 650 Two Four Nine

₹4.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Royal Enfield Bear 650 News

Royal Enfield Videos

Royal Enfield Bear 650 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Kanpur is Rs. 4.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Kanpur amount to Rs. 30,220, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kanpur is Rs. 7,921.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Kanpur are Rs. 23,429, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

