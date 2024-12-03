What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Gonda? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Gonda is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Gonda? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Gonda amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Gonda? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Gonda is Rs. 7,921.