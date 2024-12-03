What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Chikodi? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Chikodi is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Chikodi? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Chikodi amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Chikodi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Chikodi is Rs. 7,921.