What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bhadrak? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Bhadrak is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bhadrak? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Bhadrak amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bhadrak? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Bhadrak is Rs. 7,921.