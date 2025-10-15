Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Baran starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.13 Lakhs in Baran. The

Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Baran starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.13 Lakhs in Baran. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Bear 650 dealers and showrooms in Baran for best offers. Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price breakup in Baran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.